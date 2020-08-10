Welp, Here’s the Answer to Those Jennifer Garner & Bradley Cooper Dating Rumors

Welp. Here’s the response to the Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper dating rumors we’ve been waiting for: They’re just friends. A source told Us Weekly on Saturday, August 8, that the Dallas Buyers Club actress and the A Star Is Born actor aren’t dating after their beach date in Malibu on Wednesday, August 5.

“They are friends and have been forever,” the insider said.

Garner and Cooper, who met on the set of her TV series, Alias, in the early 2000s, were photographed at the beach in Malibu with the American Hustle star’s 3-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

Their hangout came a day before news broke that Garner had broken up with her boyfriend of two years, John Miller. “He was ready for marriage and she just couldn’t commit,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They parted on very amicable terms.” Before her relationship with Miller, Garner was married to Ben Affleck from 2005 to 2015. The couple, who separated after 10 years of marriage, share daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8.

Garner opened up about her split from Affleck in a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair. “I didn’t marry the big fat movie star; I married him,” she said at the time. “And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can’t have these three babies and so much of what we had. He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous.”

The 13 Going on 30 star went on to describe her ex-husband as a “complicated guy.” “He’s just a complicated guy,” Garner said. “I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it.’ But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow.”

Before her marriage to Affleck, Garner was married to actor Scott Foley from 2000 to 2004. When Vanity Fair asked if there was a moment in her marriage to the Argo star that she “couldn’t work any harder,” Garner responded, “That’s a really hard question. I’m a pretty hard worker. It’s one of the pains in my life that something I believe in so strongly I’ve completely failed at twice. You have to have two people to dance a marriage.”

Garner also revealed to Vanity Fair that one of the hardest parts of her divorce from Affleck was how their split will change their relationship with their kids. “The main thing is these kids—and we’re completely in line with what we hope for them,” Garner said at the time. “Sure, I lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter’s wedding. But you should see their face when he walks through the door. And if you see your kids love someone so purely and wholly, then you’re going to be friends with that person.”

Cooper, for his part, split from Shayk in 2019 after four years of dating.