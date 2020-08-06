Jennifer Garner Just Hung Out With Bradley Cooper After Her Breakup With John Miller

Is anyone else wondering if Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper are dating after her John Miller breakup? Shortly after news broke of her split with 42-year-old Miller, a businessman and attorney, TMZ obtained photos showing the 13 Going on 30 star is already busy soaking up the sun with a familiar face by her side. That’s one way to get over heartbreak!

The 48-year-old actress reportedly joined 45-year-old Cooper at a beach in Malibu on Wednesday, August 5, according to the photos shared by TMZ. The Alias costars were all smiles as they played in the sand with Cooper’s 3-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, whom the actor shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk. While it’s unclear if the A Star Is Born actor is romantically involved with Garner at this point, sources close to the duo claim that they have been “close friends” for years since playing opposite each other on their 2001 series. Either way: It’s nice to see to know that the two singles are enjoying each other’s company.

Garner, of course, is much more recently single than Cooper. Whereas Cooper broke things off with model Shayk in 2019, news of Garner’s breakup with Miller, her boyfriend of two years, broke on Thursday, August 6. In Touch was the first outlet to report the split: “They split up before L.A. went into lockdown,” a source told the outlet. “Jen and John remain on friendly terms, so there’s a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now, it’s over.”

A separate source with Us Weekly chalks up the split to marriage pressures. “He was ready for marriage and she just couldn’t commit,” said the source, before echoing the earlier source’s observation that they are remaining friendly. “They parted on very amicable terms,” the source added.

Garner and Miller began dating in 2018. A source told Us in October 2018 that the pair had already “been together six months” after Garner reportedly finalized a divorce. The actress previously married Argo star Ben Affleck in 2005, and the pair were together until their separation in 2015. They share three children: daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8. According to sources with the outlet, “Jen having a boyfriend has been the best thing to happen to Ben and Jen in a long time,” because they grew closer as co-parents to their three kids. Meanwhile, Affleck has since started dating Knives Out star Ana de Armas in March 2020.

Early in 2020, Garner and Miller’s relationship seemed to be in a good place. A source revealed to the outlet in January that Garner was “extremely content and blissfully happy” at the time. Yet it sounds like Miller was already thinking about marriage: [John] very much wants to marry [Jen], but he knows she can’t be rushed,” the insider revealed.

It’s possible that Garner felt the pressure either way. For now, the Peppermint star seems to be enjoying her downtime by reconnecting with Cooper. While it’s unclear if there are any sparks of romance between the two, we wouldn’t be surprised if they developed. After all, it isn’t the first time Garner and Cooper have been rumored to date—and it probably won’t be the last.