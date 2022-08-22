Jen Garner Was With Her BF During Ben & J-Lo’s Wedding—Here’s What She Thinks of Them Having 2 Ceremonies

An alternative. Jennifer Garner skipped out on both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s weddings. Fans spotted her in her hometown with her boyfriend at an unsuspecting superstore instead of her ex-husband’s second wedding.

According to TMZ, the Adam Project star was shopping in West Virginia with her boyfriend, John Miller and her dad William Garner at their local Sam’s Club. The trio was spotted on Saturday, August 20, 2022, when Jen’s ex-husband Ben Affleck had his wedding with Jennifer Lopez at his Georgia estate. Jen took pictures with fans as they were all shopping in the warehouse.

A previous report indicated that Jen wouldn’t attend Ben and J-Lo’s second wedding. She couldn’t attend due to prior commitments. An insider told Hollywood Life on August 18, 2022 that she’s still supportive of the wedding and all their celebrations. “Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” the source said. “There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J-Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for.” Ben and Jen were married from 2005 to 2018 and have three kids together: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10.

Another source revealed that the 13 Going On 30 star already sent well wishes to the newlywed couples. “Ben will always consider Jennifer family so of course he extended an invitation,” the source revealed. “Plus, Jennifer and Jen have become closer so J.Lo was fully supportive of inviting the mother of his kids. Jennifer knows they adore J-Lo and she’s fully on board with them getting close with their new stepmom. Jennifer has wished them all the best and knows it will be a beautiful event.”

Ben did warn his ex-wife of his first spontaneous Las Vegas wedding with J-Lo. “Ben did tell Jen about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest,” a source told Page Six. “It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur-of-the-moment. Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom.” Ben and Jen Garner were together from 2005 to 2018. They have three kids together: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and son, Samuel, 10. When news broke of the wedding, Jen Garner posted a biking selfie at Lake Tahoe, California, on her Instagram story on July 18, 2022.

The Hustlers star used her OnTheJLo newsletter to break the news that she and Ben had a surprise wedding in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022. She described the wonderful details of the wedding: about how they arrived and how it was all so sudden for her. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she wrote on July 17, 2022. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.” She signed the newsletter, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

Bennifer 2.0 had their extravagant second wedding on the weekend of August 19, 2022, where they celebrated their marriage for three days. The wedding took place at Ben’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, and many famous guests like Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and George Clooney were in attendance.

