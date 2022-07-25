Here’s How Jen Garner Really Feels About Ben & J-Lo Getting Married—It’s a ‘Huge Weight’ Off Her Shoulders

Sending all her love. Jennifer Garner had the perfect response to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding. The 13 Going On 30 star made sure that the “On the Floor” singer was properly included in their family.

A source close to the family told HollywoodLife on July 22, 2022, that Jen Garner did everything she could to welcome the newlywed couple. The Adam Project star “congratulated Ben and J.Lo following their Vegas wedding, and she sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers.” J-Lo felt “really touched” by the gesture. The source continued that the Marry Me actress “thinks it is great that Jen and Ben are still so close. Jen welcomed J.Lo into their family, officially, after they got married.“ The source added that J-Lo “is such a great influence on Ben and all that Jen has ever wanted was for him to be healthy, happy, and sober so that he can be there for his children.”

Jen Garner and Ben were married from 2005 to 2018. The two share three kids together, Violet 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10. Ever since J-Lo and Ben reunited in April 2021, the three actors have been in a very loving co-parenting situation. The source gushed about how much Jen loves Bennifer. “Jen truly believes that the two of them were meant to be together,” HollywoodLife’s source said. “Jen respects J.Lo as a woman and as a mother. She appreciates how J.Lo looks after her children the same way she looks after her own.”

“Jen’s happy for Ben,” another source shared to HollywoodLife. “It’s obvious that he’s very happy, and that’s all she wants for them. This relationship has been very stabilizing for him, and that’s a huge weight off Jen’s shoulders because she doesn’t have to worry about Ben anymore. He’s on track and taking care of himself. It’s a relief to her that he’s chosen a partner that’s a totally positive influence with great family values. Jen’s very polite and was quick to send her well wishes, she’s truly happy for them.”

In her wedding announcement, J-Lo described the intimate details of her wedding with Ben in her newsletter OntheJLo on July 17, 2022. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.” She continued, “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.”

When news broke of the wedding, Jen Garner posted a biking selfie at Lake Tahoe, California, on her Instagram story on July 18, 2022. A source for Page Six also revealed at the time that Ben and J-Lo were in a rush to be wedded. “[Lopez] has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed. She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

