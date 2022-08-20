Here’s if Jen Garner Was Invited to Ben & J-Lo’s 2nd Wedding & What She Really Thinks of Her Kids Getting a ‘New Stepmom’

After their first spontaneous Las Vegas wedding, many Bennifer fans are asking: is Jennifer Garner invited to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s second wedding?

The 13 Going on 30 star skipped out on the Las Vegas wedding, but she was graciously invited to the extravagant second wedding. However, due to prior commitments, Jen Garner isn’t likely to go to her ex-husband’s wedding. An insider told Hollywood Life on August 18, 2022 that she’s still supportive of the wedding and all their celebrations. “Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” the source said. “There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J-Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for.”

Another source told the outlet that she already congratulated the happy couple on their nuptials. “Ben will always consider Jennifer family so of course he extended an invitation,” the source revealed. “Plus, Jennifer and Jen have become closer so J.Lo was fully supportive of inviting the mother of his kids. Jennifer knows they adore J-Lo and she’s fully on board with them getting close with their new stepmom. Jennifer has wished them all the best and knows it will be a beautiful event.”

A source told Page Six on July 18, 2022, that Ben warned Jen Garner about the first Las Vegas wedding a couple of days before it happened. “Ben did tell Jen about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest,” the source said. “It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur-of-the-moment. Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom.” Ben and Jen Garner were together from 2005 to 2018. They have three kids together: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and son, Samuel, 10. When news broke of the wedding, Jen Garner posted a biking selfie at Lake Tahoe, California, on her Instagram story on July 18, 2022. The source also revealed that Ben and J-Lo were in a rush to be wedded. “[Lopez] has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed. She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!”

Jen Garner did welcome Jennifer Lopez with open arms to their family after the first wedding. A source close to the family told HollywoodLife that The Adam Project star “congratulated Ben and J.Lo following their Vegas wedding, and she sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers.” J-Lo felt “really touched” by the gesture. The source continued that the Marry Me actress “thinks it is great that Jen and Ben are still so close. Jen welcomed J.Lo into their family, officially, after they got married.“ The source added that J-Lo “is such a great influence on Ben and all that Jen has ever wanted was for him to be healthy, happy, and sober so that he can be there for his children.”

Ben and J-Lo’s second wedding is in process at Ben’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, on the weekend of August 19, 2022. It’s a three-day event according to Page Six, and friends like Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Drea de Matteo will all be in attendance, as well as Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck. Everyone in J-Lo and Ben’s blended family will be there: Ben’s kids and Jennifer’s twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony: Emme and Maximilian, 14.

