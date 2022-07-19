Here’s if Ben Warned Jen Garner About His Wedding to J-Lo & Which of Their Kids Stayed ‘Loyal’ to Their Mom

So last minute. After their surprise wedding announcement, many fans wonder how did Jennifer Garner find out about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage? Sources close to The Adam Project actress report that Ben did tell her about the wedding ahead of time.

The source disclosed to Page Six on July 18, 2022, that Ben told his ex-wife about the Las Vegas wedding three days before the public learned about it. “Ben did tell Jen about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest,” the source said. “It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur-of-the-moment. Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom.” Ben and Jen Garner were together from 2005 to 2018. They have three kids together: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and son, Samuel, 10. When news broke of the wedding, Jen Garner posted a biking selfie at Lake Tahoe, California, on her Instagram story on July 18, 2022. The source also revealed that Ben and J-Lo were in a rush to be wedded. “[Lopez] has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed. She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!”

J-Lo and Ben announced their engagement on April 8, 2022, after they reunited in April 2021. A source told HollywoodLife on April 12, 2022, that Garner was “completely favorable” to Affleck and Lopez’s engagement. “Jennifer and Ben have been broken up for a very long time and there is no reason whatsoever that she would be upset about this. She is happy if he is sober and he is doing well, both of which he is and both of which are of utmost importance to JLo,” the insider said. The source continued, “The two women have respect for each other as mothers and as individuals. They are on speaking terms and have had numerous talks. They know that they are going to be a part of each other’s families for life through this marriage.”

Jennifer Garner, J-Lo and Ben have been on-board for co-parenting their kids together. “[J-Lo and Ben] are really trying to make this a blended family and Jennifer Garner finds this to be amazing,” the insider revealed to HollywoodLife on April 26, 2022. “She doesn’t mind at all when the kids go over to spend time with their father and J-Lo because it gives her some alone time too, which is so rare for her.”

In her wedding announcement, J-Lo gushed about the intimate details of her wedding with Ben in her newsletter OntheJLo on July 17, 2022. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.” She continued, “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.”

