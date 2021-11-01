Here’s Whether Jennifer Garner ‘Gets Along’ With J-Lo After Trick-or-Treating With Ben & Their Kids

Three’s company. Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s kids celebrated Halloween together, but don’t expect any scary moments between Ben’s ex-wife and new girlfriend.

Garner, Affleck and Lopez were seen trick-or-treating with their respective children in Malibu, California, on Sunday, October 31. Garner and Affleck share three kids: daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9. Lopez has two kids with ex-husband, Marc Anthony: twins 13-year-old twins Maximilian and Emme. A source told People on Monday, November 1, that Garner and Affleck and their kids had brunch at Huckleberry, a cafe in Santa Monica, earlier in the day before they were seen trick-or-treating with J-Lo and her kids later that night. As for how the night went, the source noted that there was no drama from either family.

“Everyone gets along and the focus is always on the kids. Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween,” the insider said. “The kids are friends and wanted to go trick-or-treating together. It made sense that they all went together.” The source continued, “Ben is working today again, so they wanted to enjoy a family weekend.”

Garner and Affleck were married from June 2005 to October 2018. Affleck and J-Lo dated from 2001 to 2004. The couple, who got engaged in 2002 but never wed, got back together in April 2021 after J-Lo’s split from Alex Rodriguez.

A source told HollywoodLife in June 2021 that Garner’s “only concern” with Affleck and Lopez‘s relationship was if their kids were OK. “Jen doesn’t want anything to do with the media circus surrounding Ben’s rekindled romance with J-Lo,” the insider said. “Her only concern is, and always has been, their kids and as long as he’s there for them as a father then she’s happy. Jen is absolutely fine with Ben dating J-Lo but she just doesn’t want to get caught up in the frenzy of it. She likes to keep her life somewhat private but supports whatever decision Ben makes as long as he’s happy, healthy, and makes their children a priority which he always has.”

A second source added, “Jennifer‘s kids are her priority. She has gone above and beyond to make sure she and Ben can have a happy co-parenting relationship. Being able to do things together as a family…is so important for the kids. So, the fact that they can do that is just very special.”

A third source also confirmed at the time that, while Garner “trusts” Affleck and Lopez, she “doesn’t want to be involved in any drama,” which is why she hasn’t been seen much with the couple. “Jen is blessed to know that her kids have a great father in Ben,” the insider said. “She loves the father he is, and they have a complete understanding of how they co-parent. So, when it comes to Ben dating anyone, she knows that he is dating people that are great people. Jen trusts Ben and Jen trusts Jen [Lopez]. She is happy for Ben and that is all that can she do. She doesn’t want to be involved in any drama. It is totally fine with her that Ben has rekindled things with Jennifer.”

The second source explained that Garner and Affleck‘s co-parenting relationship works because they don’t involve themselves in each other’s personal lives, which is why Garner hasn’t asked too much about her ex-husband’s new romance. “Jennifer does everything she can to make sure things are good between them and a part of that is being supportive of Ben’s choice but also keeping a healthy distance in that respect,” the insider said. “She’s very clear that his personal life is his business and that, as long as he’s healthy and staying on track, she’ll support him. He seems to be in a good place and happy, so Jennifer is happy for him.”

