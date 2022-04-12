Here’s How Jennifer Garner Really Feels About Ben & J-Lo’s Engagement & if She’s Invited to the Wedding

Welcome to the family. Jennifer Garner’s response to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s engagement shows she knows Bennifer is in it for the long run.

Garner and Affleck were married from 2005 to 2018 and share three kids together: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. Their marriage came a year after Affleck’s split from Lopez, whom he dated from 2001 to 2004 and got engaged to in 2002. Three years after his divorce from Garner, Affleck and Lopez reunited. They got engaged for a second time in April 2022. “So I have a really exciting and special story to share,” J-Lo said in a Twitter video at the time, promoting her On the JLo newsletter, where she revealed that she and Affleck are engaged. “You’re perfect,” she said in a video on her newsletter to her new engagement ring from Affleck.

But what does Garner think? A source told HollywoodLife on April 12, 2022, that Garner is “completely favorable” to Affleck and Lopez’s engagement. “Jennifer and Ben have been broken up for a very long time and there is no reason whatsoever that she would be upset about this. She is happy if he is sober and he is doing well, both of which he is and both of which are of utmost importance to JLo,” the insider said. The source continued, “The two women have respect for each other as mothers and as individuals. They are on speaking terms and have had numerous talks. They know that they are going to be a part of each other’s families for life through this marriage.”

The source also revealed that both Affleck and Lopez want to include their children in their wedding since they’re “becoming like family now.” (J-Lo shares 14-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David with ex-husband, Marc Anthony.) The insider also confirmed that Garner is invited to the wedding. “She is a part of Ben’s family and there is no reason why she wouldn’t be invited,” the source said. “Whether or not she will go is up to her. She has gotten rather close with J.Lo and the two of them are on speaking terms for sure. They know that this is important to their children.”

A source also told E! News that Affleck made sure to tell Garner and his kids about the engagement before the news went public. “Ben told Jen and the kids, so they knew about it,” the insider said. The source continued, “Jen is happy for Ben and knows that J. Lo has been a positive influence in certain ways.”

As for the wedding, the source told HollywoodLife, “Ben and Jen want to have an elaborate and grand wedding and no expenses will be spared. Even if they were to make it private, between their families and their children, it would be a huge wedding whether they wanted to or not.”

While J-Lo and Affleck haven’t selected a date, HollywoodLife’s source confirmed that their wedding will have similarities to the first nuptials they planned. “They talked about it extensively then and nothing has really changed [since they were engaged the first time] except that they both now have to add more people to their guest list now because they did not have children then,” the insider said.

