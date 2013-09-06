Jennifer Fisher: ‘New York Style is the Ability to Reinvent Yourself Daily if You Feel Like It’

Jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher has quickly become a fixture in the industry, with her chic custom designs favored by A-listers like Rihanna and Miley Cyrus. The former fashion stylist—who was recently named a member of the CFDA—has a keen eye for layering, which she definitely utilized when designing her line. When people scoop up Jennifer Fisher Jewelry, they tend to buy it in bulk and wear it in stacks, like the designer does herself.

Fisher is one of our 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers this year, and she certainly looked the part on the day of the shoot, standing on Crosby Street in a dress from Alexander Wang‘s buzzy inaugural collection for Balenciaga

Read on for more with Jennifer Fisher!

StyleCaster: How would you define New York style?

Jennifer Fisher: To me, New York Style is the ability to reinvent yourself daily if you feel like it. That’s what is so amazing about this city. But, I always tend to lean toward utilitarian with a clean edge.

What’s one of your favorite New York spots?

I live in Tribeca so I have a tendency to stay below Canal when not at the showroom in SoHo. I’m a regular on the patio at Mr. Chow in the early evening.

What’s a style risk you’ve taken—that you’ve ended up regretting?

None. Yes, I’ve kicked myself for an outfit choice here and there but isn’t that what fashion is all about? I wore a teal colored bell-sleeved wool dress (designer to remain anonymous) during the Fashion Fund to Anna Wintour’s house for a design challenge presentation and was itching and sweating all night…not fun.

What’s your style philosophy?

Dress for yourself, never for others.

Whose style have you always looked up to that defines New York style?

Iris Apfel for accessorizing hands down. She is a badass. No one can pull off what she does.

What’s your favorite all-time item in your closet?

My Balenciaga Moto jacket. It will be passed down to my daughter…hopefully she’ll want it!

What is your process like as a designer?

I design pieces I’d like to wear and that can be worn throughout the year, not just for one season or trend. I sketch at my desk all day long and go back and edit over the week and change the designs based on what is inspiring me that week. It is never on a singular theme. Not my style.

What has been the highlight of your career so far?

Being named one of the 10 finalists in the Vogue CFDA Fashion Fund last year. And now this year, becoming a member of the CFDA.

Who is your favorite celebrity that has worn one of your pieces?

Rihanna. After I met her I was blown away at how soft-spoken and lovely she was in person.

What sets you apart from other brands?

All of my fine jewelry is custom made to order and sold exclusively on my website or from our studio in SoHo and ALL of our pieces are made in New York.

You’ve previously been a stylist—how did you employ that into your brand?

With the aesthetic that jewelry should be able to change with your mood daily and work in different ways based on what you are wearing. Layering is big with my pieces. I love teaching customers how to stack the jewelry based on their own personal style. No one wears it the same. So in a sense, I’m still styling daily.

What is your ultimate goal with your brand, and what’s next?

This year is going to be an interesting one. Right now we are getting ready to show in Paris for the first time. This year I am part of a program with Vogue and the CFDA called “Americans in Paris” so we are prepping for that. Also, at the same time we are getting ready for the launch of our new website in October which will be interactive. I hope to change the way people shop for fine jewelry online. Also, there are some interesting collaborations happening. I can’t wait for spring!

