Insider Wish List: Jewelry Designer Jennifer Fisher

Shopping for the perfect holiday gift can be a challenge of epic proportion, especially when it comes to buying for those types of people who shop all year round (ahem, us!). To help filter through a sea of products, we turned to industry insiders to curate holiday wish lists that spell out exactly what they want this year.
Next up: Fashion’s favorite jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher, who spills on his holiday must-haves—from the extravagant (an amazing Balenciaga clutch) to the accessible (a rad faux-fur coat from ASOS)—and plenty in between!
Read on and let us know: What do YOU want this holiday season?
Illesteva Hamilton Camouflage Acetate Sunglasses, $300; at Net-a-Porter
"These are on the top of my list. Best way to update my favorite Illesteva frame: Camo. Spring Shades for sure."
Caleb Siemon Small Cumulo Barrel Vase, $500; at Barneys New York
"I'm a sucker for an amazing vase. I have a secret (well, not now) collection of over 50 I've collected over the years. Anything Caleb Siemon in my book counts as a timeless collectors item and works into any changing decor."
OOO My Design Pinpress, $3,471; at OOO My Design
"I'm an organizational freak and this shelf would be amazing to have in my kids' hall to catch all the crap they leave lying around. It's the perfect adjustable shelf ... Only another parent would understand. And it would loom cool no matter what random toy, book, or thing is hanging from it."
Olympia Le-Tan 'Frankenstein' Limited Edition Clutch, $1,068; at Nordstrom
"I went searching for an Olympia LeTan bag that not everyone and their mother had and found this. Bought for myself. AND on sale!!!!!!! SCORE."
ASOS Longline Mono Patterned Faux Fur Coat, $172.42; at ASOS
"My lunch date yesterday, an Editor in Chief, had this on and it's hands-down the best faux fur I've seen to date. Bought it immediately."
Balenciaga Tube Pochette M, $895; at Barneys
"I've been eyeing this bag for a month. Praying the hub will sense the vibes and surprise me with it ... fingers crossed. It also happens to be my favorite new lip color!"