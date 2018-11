Jennifer Connelly‘s ads for Balenciaga were released yesterday. After appearing in their Spring 2008 ads, the actress was re-signed for this season. Like for Spring 2008, the campaign was shot by Steven Meisel.

The reviews so far are definitely mixed because of how awkward Connelly is posed. What do you think about the shot- unbearably chic, or just unbearable?

[The Cut via SassyBella]