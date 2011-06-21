Jennifer Brent: Featured Expert of The Day

Today’s Featured Expert of”Ask an Expert, Be an Expert” is hair stylist Jennifer Brent!

Jennifer’s entire life has been surrounded by creativity. It’s obvious that her father, Steven Brent of the New New Painters, has left a major imprint on Jennifer, leading her to become the expert editorial hair stylist that she is today. Jennifer has developed quite the range of clientele for herself. Her work has not only graced the pages of major publications like American Vogue, Vogue Italia and Glamour, but she has also styled for celebrity clients such as Alexa Chung, Jennifer Missoni and Candace Bushnell. It’s a real treat for us to have such a hair aficionado featured on StyleCaster today.

