Jennifer Aniston: ‘For the Record, I Am Not Pregnant. What I Am Is Fed Up’

After 20-plus years of public scrutiny and unyielding tabloid speculation, Jennifer Aniston is done. The 47-year-old actress wrote an essay for the Huffington Post yesterday, announcing once and for all that she is not expecting a baby—despite what the rags claim every other day. “For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up. I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of ‘journalism,’ the ‘First Amendment’ and ‘celebrity news.'”

She went on to call out tabloids’ decades-long obsession with her love life and her uterus as an extension of society’s retrograde view of women.

The way I am portrayed by the media is simply a reflection of how we see and portray women in general, measured against some warped standard of beauty. . . . We use celebrity “news” to perpetuate this dehumanizing view of females, focused solely on one’s physical appearance, which tabloids turn into a sporting event of speculation. Is she pregnant? Is she eating too much? Has she let herself go? Is her marriage on the rocks because the camera detects some physical “imperfection”?

And she said the fixation on whether or not she is pregnant is proof that women who don’t have children are still seen as incomplete.

The sheer amount of resources being spent right now by press trying to simply uncover whether or not I am pregnant (for the bajillionth time… but who’s counting) points to the perpetuation of this notion that women are somehow incomplete, unsuccessful, or unhappy if they’re not married with children. . . . We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete. We get to determine our own “happily ever after” for ourselves.

As for the baby the world wants so badly, Jen hasn’t ruled it out.

Yes, I may become a mother some day, and since I’m laying it all out there, if I ever do, I will be the first to let you know.

The letter itself is scathing attack on the state of celebrity journalism, which she asks us to stop buying into.

We get to decide how much we buy into what’s being served up, and maybe some day the tabloids will be forced to see the world through a different, more humanized lens because consumers have just stopped buying the bullshit.

It’s a nice thought, but in the Kardashian-Hiddleswift world that we live, is it even possible?