Jennifer Aniston’s Trainer: 5 Travel Workout Tips

Jennifer Aniston. Photo: Mike Marsland, WireImage

She whips Jennifer Aniston into shape on a regular basis, and has even managed to turn the former yoga hater into a full-fledged yoga devotee (umm Aniston’s body kinda speaks for itself). So we couldn’t think of anyone better suited to give us some much-appreciated holiday workout tips then Mandy Ingber herself. Read on to see what she has to say about staying fit through the holiday shuffle.

“With the travel, vacation and holiday season upon us, it’s equally important to incorporate some physical fitness into our play. When I leave for a trip, or my clients go on location, we bring our commitment to health and fitness with us. If we stay in great shape throughout the holidays, we will not make that same old mistake, which is gaining weight that we set resolutions to lose on January 1. Why not stay healthy and fit, and put all of that goal-setting energy to something new like living your dreams?” Mandy Ingber

Mandy’s Tip # 1: Walk It Out!

What is better than discovering and exploring a new city? And what better way than on foot. Whether its London, Paris, Maui or Chicago, the first thing I do to orient myself to my new location is take a long walk. Walking is one of the most underrated physical activities out there. Now I am not talking about a window shopping stroll, I mean a good brisk walk to get the lay of the land. You can certainly duck into that store, but not before you WALK IT OUT. This way, I know that no matter where I am, I have a routine I can do daily.

Mandy’s Tip # 2: Hydrate

When we are dehydrated, we often mistake thirst for hunger. The minimum amount of water you should be drinking is half your body weight in ounces, which means if you are 120 pounds, you should drink at least 60 oz of water per day. Thats if you are not exercising. That amount increases with physical activity. Plus, travel is very dehydrating. So up your water intake.

Mandy’s Tip # 3: Have a Healthy Snack On-hand

I found myself accidentally on a 4-hour car ride in a foreign country with nothing left in my bag but a square of chocolate from the plane. It was better than nothing, but I was so famished when I arrived at my destination that I ate an entire plate of dried fruits which was surely upwards of 800 calories! Supply yourself with almonds, toasted nori and kale chips. These snacks are easy to pack, have tons of nutrients and are fun to eat.

Mandy’s Tip # 4: Get online

The Internet is with you all the time now. There are some great exercise sites out there with either free or inexpensive content. I personally have downloadable routines that will work on a computer or an ipad, and many DVDs (including my own) are available for download. Some sites to check out are exercisetv.tv, http://iyogalife.com/” target=”_blank”>iyogalife.com and yogaglo.com.

Mandy’s Tip # 5: Check Out the Hotel Gym

Almost every place you travel will have a fitness center of some sort. Finding the time to set aside for your body creates a sense of stability that will allow you to have even more fun. When we feel grounded, we find freedom.

Mandy Ingber is a fitness and wellness trainer, whose celeb clients include both Jennifer Aniston and Brooke Shields. During her 15 year career, Ingber has motivated her clients with her unique teaching style and approach to yoga. Be sure to pick up her latest yoga-hybrid DVD, YOGALOSOPHY, which is available online at MandyIngber.com and Amazon.com.