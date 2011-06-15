Jennifer Aniston’s Nude Cover! Michael Kors Honored at amfAR

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Michael Kors will be honored as the amfAR Award of Courage recipient at amfARs New York Inspiration Gala: A Celebration of Mens Style in honor of his dedication to ending the global AIDS epidemic. (Michael Kors)

OK, Jennifer Aniston is not nude, just pantless, on the cover of Marie Claire, but what’s the difference at the point? The girls seems to see a camera and get naked. (Hollywood Gossip)

Michael Herz said, “The timeless beauty of both Karlie and Caroline makes them the perfectBally girls.” We agree. Both look super hot in the 60s inspired ads. (Vogue UK)

Speaking of Vogue UK, they mixed up two of the world’s top Asian models. Not cool. (Styleite)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @HuffingtonPost John Edwards mug shot released http://huff.to/jzBwux Nothing to do with fashion, I just like a good mug shot.

RT @rackedny The J. Crew Head of Bridal Design gives us his non-white wedding gown suggestion racked.cc/mvN6pq Fun!

RT @peoplesrev I am sure they act sometimes RT @TimOnAir: I was unaware porn stars are referred to as porn actresses I mean, wouldn’t you rather be a star?

RT @NOWNESS One of the sports all-time greats, Kelly Slater, let us in on his top-five surf stop tips for an incredible summer http://ow.ly/5ixke Who hasn’t loved Kelly since he dated CJ on Baywatch?