Jennifer Aniston’s Boy Raises The Naked Bar For Adam Levine

Over the past two weeks, all we’ve seen and heard is Adam Levine — the one hot celebrity who doesn’t mind taking it off for a photo shoot or otherwise. This is all fine and good — especially when it encourages other male stars to follow suit.

Take for example Jennifer Aniston‘s boyfriend, actor/writer/director Justin Theroux. This handsome hipster stud (BTW, good for Jen — definite upgrade) recently sat down for an interview with NY Magazine to discuss his new movie, Wanderlust and how his beard (and his A-List girlfriend) is suddenly drawing a lot of attention.

“I do my own facial-hair stunts, and that beard was intense, its own being,” he teases.

Of course the real tease is the image from the article itself in which hair is showing, but it’s definitely not facial. Obviously no stunt pubic hair was used for this shoot. Is male nudity the new black, or are we just reading too much into it?

Certainly Adam Levine wears it well, but we shudder to think if his Voice co-star Cee-Lo suddenly decided to slip into a g-string. Is the world really ready for a full monty that involves a celebrity WITHOUT chiseled abs and a picture-perfect six-pack?

We know we’re not, but then again we don’t mind this current trend as long as it stops before we reach a maximum weight allowance.