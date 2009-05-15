Jennifer Aniston Twirls Her Hair, Wears Bootcut Jeans Like its 1999

Jennifer Aniston is continues to film scenes from “The Baster” in New York City yesterday. In addition to filming, the busy actress has been actively promoting her new movie Management that comes out today. Management, which also stars Steve Zahn, has received good reviews so far. Who is going to see it this weekend?

Regarding Jennifer Aniston’s personal style- and we aren’t talking about the red carpet- it sometimes seems a bit stale. She has been wearing those bootcut jeans for a decade- it’s time to switch it up! She would look great in ANYTHING- whether it’s skinny jeans, boyfriend jeans, or even a bell bottom. The woman has a great body (which she showcased in a Narciso Rodriguez bathing suit in the December issue of Vogue), so why the bootcut jeans?