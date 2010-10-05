Jennifer Aniston: Style Evolution

Jennifer Aniston is that A-list celebrity that you easily believe could be your BFF if only you knew her better. You’d get her through those break-ups, be secretly jealous of her perfect bod and hang out at her Malibu mansion with her. Maybe it’s the Friends-effect or the endless Aniston saturation in the weeklies, but one thing is certain America is obsessed with Jennifer Aniston.
Let’s take this time to concentrate on something a little less personal, the style evolution of The Good Girl actress. A proponent of the LBD who loves to rock jeans and some laid-back Cali girl style, Jen isn’t of the risk taking variety, but she knows how to look hot when called for. She may have had a shaky beginning the ‘90s were tougher than most like to admit but this bronzed beauty doesn’t usually disappoint. Flip through 15 years of Jennifer Aniston and let me know which look you like best!
In June of '95 Aniston was all Rachel 'do and tied top at the VH-1 Honors.
Also in '95 at the 6th Annual GLAAD Media Awards with fellow Friends Courtney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow, Jen co-opted the minimal trend of the decade, and looked hot doing so.
At the Picture Perfect premiere in 1997 Aniston showed off her bod in a fitted floral.
Getting in on the leopard trend early, Jen was rocking the Elaine Benes look hard at the 'Good Will Hunting' premiere in 1997.
Just before marrying Brad in Malibu, Jen was all hippie dreads in a flowing Randolph Duke mermaid gown for the 51st Annual Emmy Awards in 1999.
In 2000, Jen showed to an Emmy party in a sleek strapless Prada, "The Rachel" a distant memory.
At a screening of Snatch in 2001 The Friend opted for a soccer mom look with a closer crop.
Sultry in an all black suit, the actress shows how sexy menswear can be at the 59th Annual Golden Globes in 2002.
Showing her Cali side at The Good Girl L.A. premiere in 2002, Aniston showed some toned abs in a white tank paired with a fitted blue skirt.
At the Screen Actors Guild Awards in '03, we get a little bit of cut-out action in a maxi dress.
Jen showed her star power at the Along Came Polly London premiere in 2004 with a stunning strapless red dress that was equal parts feminine and elegant.
An appearance with Brad in 2004 at the Cannes Film Festival in '04, rocking a dress during her "flowing cream dress" phase.
Continuing the phase at the Emmy Awards in '04 Jen was gorgeous yet beachy in a column style Chanel dress.
A sartorial highlight at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2006 the actress tends towards the LBD and this Rochas gown was simple and modern and made a lot of women want to know her workout routine.
In October 2006, the blond proved she's just a jeans and tee girl at heart.
At the premiere of the awesome flick He's Just Not That Into You in 2009, Jen went menswear once again in a flawless ?Burberry tux paired with long chain necklaces.
At the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Jen showed up with John Mayer, but you can't be mad at her in that pretty strapless paired with her ever-present bronzed glow.
Enter the era of the silver mini Jennifer donned a Prada dress that showed some legs and some action on top in 2009.
Silver #2: Earlier this year, Jennifer showed to the London premiere of The Bounty Hunter in Valentino couture, allowing the tuxedo jacket to add an elegant touch.
The recently named "Most Eligible Bachelorette" was super sophisticated in Dolce & Gabbana tweed for an appearance on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart looking every bit the A-list actress.