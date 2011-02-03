Jennifer Aniston Still Not Over “The Rachel”

Jennifer Aniston has been at the heart of more than one media frenzy, but the most recent really had people reeling. I mean, even she didn’t like “The Rachel?” Yes, stylists were so obsessed with it that in the past ten years when I’ve requested layers sometimes something takes over their bodies and they can’t help but recreate the Rachel on my head often leading to tears and displaced anger but she was the face of whole ‘do. Who else can say that save for Farrah Fawcett and Mia Farrow maybe?

But that’s not quite the case, according to WWD, it was how the hair took on a life of its own. It was all anyone ever wanted to know about, all Chris [McMillan] ever got asked to do. I liked it at the time, but I started to grow it out after about eight months. But it just wouldnt die. Much like those Aniston’s having a baby rumors! The actress wryly comments to the trade, I think Ive adopted a baby every year for the last five years.

Oh media, so obsessed with babies and tired hair styles.