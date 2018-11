Jennifer Aniston and Sarah Palin Celebrate Birthdays Today

February 11, 2010 is a huge day in, and the birthdays of two of the world’s most talked about women help make it so. We’re marking the Aquarian traits thatandshare — if your birthday is February 11, you’re probably like this too!

Aquarians like Sarah Palin, 46 today, and Jennifer Aniston, 41, are known to be humanitarian, inventive, friendly, honest and very intelligent. No doubt both of these women possess these traits. Whether you love them or hate them (as a new poll suggests today that 71 percent of Americans feel Sarah Palin isn’t suited to play President in 2012), Aquarians are also very loyal, which is good if you’re John Mayer. Wonder if his ex, Jennifer Aniston, will reach out to Mayer after his breakdown and apology onstage last night?