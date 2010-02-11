Jennifer Aniston and Sarah Palin Celebrate Birthdays Today

celebrity news, and the birthdays of two of the world’s most talked about women help make it so. We’re marking the Aquarian traits that Jennifer Aniston and Sarah Palin share — if your birthday is February 11, you’re probably like this too! February 11, 2010 is a huge day in, and the birthdays of two of the world’s most talked about women help make it so. We’re marking the Aquarian traits thatandshare — if your birthday is February 11, you’re probably like this too! Aquarians like Sarah Palin, 46 today, and Jennifer Aniston, 41, are known to be humanitarian, inventive, friendly, honest and very intelligent. No doubt both of these women possess these traits. Whether you love them or hate them (as a new poll suggests today that 71 percent of Americans feel Sarah Palin isn’t suited to play President in 2012), Aquarians are also very loyal, which is good if you’re John Mayer. Wonder if his ex, Jennifer Aniston, will reach out to Mayer after his breakdown and apology onstage last night?

Meanwhile, there’s said to be a dark side to Aquarians; they’re unpredictable and detached. This appears true of Sarah Palin (we never know what controversial statement she’s going to make next), as well as Jennifer Aniston. In fact, our friends over at PopEater are wondering just whom Aniston will be spotted out with for Valentine’s Day. When it comes to Jennifer Aniston’s personal life,we just never know…

While February 11 is a day of celebration for Sarah Palin and Jennifer Aniston, the celeb and fashion worlds have gotten wind of the unbelievable news that fashion phenom Alexander McQueen has died. We’ll always remember the great talent of the British designer.

Contributed by Kristine Gasbarre.

