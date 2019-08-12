A Teaser For Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon’s New Apple TV Show Just Dropped—Woah

The fall TV season is here and it’s set to include two of your favorite actresses. Apple TV’s Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s The Morning Show just dropped its first teaser and we’re seriously excited to see these two powerhouses play off each other all season long.

The minute teaser doesn’t show any of the announced cast, instead giving a feel for the show’s tone (which seems pretty intense). Shots of a morning show newsroom with shades of The Today Show are interspersed with on-screen narration.

You can hear Witherspoon say, “I’m just here to deliver the news to America. That’s all I ever wanted to do,” while Aniston’s character declares “America loves me!” Steve Carrell is also heard saying, “I can feel when the world needs me.” More dialogue follows before the title is revealed with a fall premiere date only on AppleTV.

The show is a gamble for Apple, being one of their first scripted series. Regardless of success, the show has already been greenlit for two seasons of ten episodes each.

Witherspoon, of course, most recently slayed this last season of Big Little Lies, which is confirmed to not have a third season. But this marks Aniston’s big return to television, coming in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of Friends. While on stage announcing the series Witherspoon hinted that the show is about “the power dynamics between men and women in the high stakes world of morning news shows….seen through the eyes of two ambitious female characters.”

That storyline paired with these two beloved mega-stars? We can’t wait.

