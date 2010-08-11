Jennifer Aniston Pisses Off Conservatives; Watch Alex Wang’s First Fashion Video!

Jennifer Aniston. Photo: Mike Marland, WireImage

Jennifer Aniston’s remarks that “Women are realizing it more and more that they dont have to settle with a man just to have [a] child,” caused conservative yet loud TV man Bill O’Reilly to call her message destructive to our society, on his FOX show. Single moms sure are dangerous, aren’t they Bill? (Just Jared)

Evan Rachel Wood looks hot although nearly unrecognizable in her new Gucci fragrance ads. Could it be that we’re missing the pale skin of the Vampire Queen of Louisiana? (Design Scene)



Fall 2010 Gucci Guilty Ad Campaign

Proenza Schouler is releasing their first ads for Fall, a simple straightforward approach that really highlights, gasp, the clothes! (Proenza Schouler)



Fall 2010 Proenza Schouler Ad Campaign

J. Lo is out of the running to host American Idol. Sources are chalking it up to her diva-like demands. File under: unsurprising news of the day. (People)

Joe Zee is all move over Whitney Port, I’m getting my own reality show. The Elle editor signed with the Sundance channel to host All On the Line, a show in which he’ll aid struggling designers. (WWD)

TWITTER

RT @henryholland Just used the term “hella sexy” in convo. Should probs get myself to eleqution lessons (once I have chopped off my tongue)

Are you trying to make “hella sexy” happen, Henry Holland?

RT @MeenalMistry Dear PR peeps, can we agree to stop sending Mischa Barton fashion credits? It’s just sad for all involved.

Spoken like an honest fashion writer. We’ll always have SoapNet’s OC reruns, Mischa!

RT @Modelinia As promised, here’s Abbey Lee Kershaw starring in the “Wall Street” inspired video campaign for Alexander Wang! — http://bit.ly/a2VRAX

Definitely worth a hot minute emphasis on the hot.

RT @lginstantchic Gorgeous grosgrain @carolina herrera..collection is going to b beyond!!! http://tweetphoto.com/38271140

Only a studied stylist could get psyched about the potential in ribbon…



RT @alexa_chung DRYYYY cleaning.

Ask yourself, Alexa, was this worth tweeting? The unexamined life is not worth living after all.



