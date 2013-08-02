Jennifer Aniston Wears Sexy Burberry Dress at “We’re the Millers” Premiere

When Jennifer Aniston steps out on a red carpet, she usually turns up in a simple (but relatively revealing) LBD from her favorite designers Valentino or Dior, so we’re always thrilled when she decides to slightly step out of her comfort zone. And that’s exactly what she did last night at the New York premiere of her brand new flick “We’re the Millers” (in which, by the way, she plays a stripper).

The 44-year-old A-lister wore a form-fitting plum satin Burberry dress that showed off her enviable curves. Of course, as there’s constant speculation that she’s trying to have a baby with fiancé Justin Theroux, many are speculating that she’s showing off a small baby bump in this strapless frock. However, her rep denies the claims.

Regardless of whether a not a child is on the horizon for the former “Friends” star, we always have admiration for her red carpet fashion choices. Sure, she doesn’t take many risks, but she’s consistent and always makes sure to never over-accessorize. And plus, as per usual, her hair looks amazing.

Click through the gallery to see the dress from several different angles. What do you think of Jennifer Aniston’s latest red carpet look?

