Jennifer Aniston With No Makeup: Star Poses for All-Natural Instagram Picture

If there’s one thing we know about Jennifer Aniston, it’s that she never ceases to look perfectly polished and put together. That’s why we were pleasantly surprised to see an Instagram picture of the 44-year-old actress posing with her longtime hairstylist and friend Chris McMillan without an ounce of makeup.

McMillan posted the Instagram selfie of, well, himself and the the “We’re The Millers” star over the weekend with the caption “Best #friends #no makeup #girl-time.”

While we’re not terribly shocked Aniston posed for all-natural Instagram picture, we are a little surprised that she allowed him to publish it for his nearly 30,000 followers to see, considering she’s always been a bit of a stickler when it comes to her her public image.

Of course, you never really know if what you read in the tabloids are true, but over the years it’s been reported that Jen shells out $8,000 a month on beauty treatments, won’t eat anything fattening, and is obsessed with working out after gaining weight following kicking smoking.

Aniston also has attempted to shed pounds by only eating baby food, as advised by trainer to the stars Tracy Anderson. Anderson explained: ”Liquid cleanses do help you lose weight, but you will gain more the next week. I wanted something where you can eliminate toxicity and break bad habits but still have your digestive system going. That’s when the baby food cleanse was born. You get to eat all day these little puree things, and the chocolate pudding I did is pretty killer.”

Regardless, we’re happy to see Jen loosening up a little—she has nothing to hide!

