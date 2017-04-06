Jennifer Aniston Shows Up on the Red Carpet in Leather Dress

When we think of Jennifer Aniston, we think of tasteful, understated outfits. Casual-cool. We think of wedges. Scarves. Sunglasses. A white tee. One thing that definitely doesn’t come immediately to mind: a skintight leather minidress. But Jennifer Aniston wound up on the red carpet this week in just that. Don’t worry: She still looked gorgeous, because she is Jennifer Aniston.

And so we present Jennifer Aniston in a black leather dress on the red carpet. She was there to support husband Justin Theroux’s season 3 premiere of The Leftovers, but she sort of took center stage, if you know what we mean. And she looked gorgeous.

Photo: Wenn