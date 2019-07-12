Does Jennifer Aniston Have A New Boyfriend? This Photo Says Maybe, Baby

Are we the only ones deeply invested in Jennifer Aniston’s love life? No? Didn’t think so. Photos of Jennifer Aniston kissing a potential new boyfriend while out to dinner with friends in Los Angeles have many speculating. The former Friends actress was hanging with her squad in West Hollywood on July 11 when she received a smooch from a mystery man. Aniston has remained single—as far as we know—since her split from actor Justin Theroux. The pair had an amicable divorce in February 2018, and the actress has been busy with many new projects—her upcoming television series with Reese Witherspoon and Murder Mystery with Adam Sandler—so we’re not surprised relationships were a bit on the back burner. But the starlet looked absolutely stunning on July 11, opting for a red maxi skirt and a tight black top (she could literally wear a garbage can and would look stunning). But we love the style. And it definitely seemed date-y.

Aniston and her mystery (potential) beau enjoyed dinner with their friends and then parted ways at the end of the night. We’re not sure who he is, but the two are definitely close! Aniston addressed the topic of relationships during an interview with Harpers Bazaar for their June issue. My focus has been on the show, so dating has not been one of my first priorities,” the actress told the publication. “I feel like whatever [romance] looks like, it will present itself, and it’s not about seeking it out, you know?”

A source close to Aniston told HollywoodLife that the actress’ recent work has helped her find solid ground. Her new Netflix flick, Murder Mystery, as particularly help and exceptionally successful (the film received the biggest opening weekend for a Netflix original motion picture!). “Jennifer is in a good place right now after her split from Justin Theroux and it has nothing to do with a relationship. She is really happy and she isn’t focused on anyone or anything other than herself and work. She keeps herself surrounded by a very small group of long, loyal friends and that’s it,” a source close to stars told HollywoodLife. “She’s so happy that she’s got her new show coming out and the Netflix movie have found success, but she’s not putting energy into dating or men right now,” they explained.

Check out the trailer for her latest film and watch it on Netflix when you’re the mood for some murder mystery fun.

And check out the kissing photos here. What do we think? New beau or just a friend? Either way, we’re happy for you Jen!