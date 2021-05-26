Jennifer Aniston’s Net Worth Officially Makes Her the Richest ‘Friends’ Cast Member & Wow

Now that the internet is all abuzz with news of the Friends reunion, you may be wondering about Jennifer Aniston’s net worth and how much she’s made from the fan-favorite franchise. Well, as one of the leading ladies of Friends, it should come as no surprise that Aniston’s net worth is pretty impressive. But how impressive are we talking?

We’ll get into everything you need to know about Jennifer Aniston’s net worth and salary details below, but first, here’s a quick bit of background on how she got her start in the industry in the first place. As the daughter of actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow, Aniston started acting at a young age in films like 1988’s Mac and Me before joining the cast of sitcoms like Molloy in 1990, and the TV adaptation of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Both shows were short-lived, however, leaving Aniston feeling doubtful about her career prospects in the early 90s. But that all changed when she joined the cast of Friends as Rachel Green in 1994, originating what would become one of television’s favorite female characters ever.

The worldwide success of Friends has since led Aniston to star in dozens of successful TV and film projects, including 2018’s Netflix film Dumplin’ and the Apple TV+ drama, The Morning Show, alongside actress Reese Witherspoon. But to really understand just how far Aniston has come, we need to go back to the big break that started it all. Keep on reading to find out about Jennifer Aniston’s net worth, including all the details about her Friends salary throughout the years, below.

How much did Jennifer Aniston make from Friends?

When Jennifer Aniston was cast as Rachel Green on Friends in 1994, she joined the show making a cool $22,500 per episode—the same amount the rest of her castmates received throughout season one. Given that the first season had 24 episodes, each cast member ultimately earned a salary of $540,000 for the season (not too shabby considering they weren’t exactly household names when they were cast!) By season 2, The New York Times reported some cast members earned a pay bump in the range of around $40,000 per episode, and according to Business Insider, it’s believed that Aniston and her co-star David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) were the recipients of this raise as their on-screen relationship became more of a focus on the show. This means Aniston possibly nabbed a $960,000 salary for the second season in total.

But it gets even better: By season 3, Aniston and her castmates negotiated their first collective contract, taking home a whopping $1.875 million for the season. Together they continued to bargain for raises until each cast member managed to secure their ICONIC $1 million per episode salary during seasons 9 and 10. Altogether, we’re looking at earnings of around $90 million for Aniston by the end of Friends—and that’s before royalties.

According to a 2015 report by USA Today, Aniston and her castmates take home an additional $20 million per year thanks to syndication rights. Not to mention their cut from Netflix’s streaming deal for the series, in which the streamer paid a reported $100 million in 2018 to keep the show on their platform before moving to HBO Max for good in 2020. It is believed that each star earned a 2% cut from Netflix’s streaming deal, amounting to about $2 million each, as per Lad Bible.

How much is Jennifer Aniston paid for The Morning Show?

According to a 2019 report by The Hollywood Reporter, Aniston and her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, earn an estimated $2 million per episode on their Apple TV Plus dramedy, The Morning Show. At 10 episodes per season, simple multiplication suggests that Aniston and Witherspoon take home a whopping $20 million salary for the entire season.

How much is Jennifer Aniston paid by Aveeno and her other endorsement deals?

Aniston has been the public face of several brands over the years, making for some hefty endorsement deals with Aveeno, Emirates Airlines, and more. Aniston also served for years as an ambassador for the haircare brand Living Proof, a company in which she held a decent stake before its sale to Unilever in 2016. Forbes reports that the sale of Aniston’s stake in the company, which she held since 2012, also added a generous boost to her net worth. Overall, Aniston is estimated to make around $10 million a year through her endorsements, “easily,” according to Forbes editor Natalie Robehmed.

What is Jennifer Aniston’s net worth in 2021?

Jennifer Aniston has been many things over the years—everyone’s favorite “Rachel,” an ageless beauty queen, a movie star, and yes, one of America’s richest female entertainers ever. Aniston nabbed the title in 2017, according to Forbes. So, how rich do you have to be to join the likes of Oprah and Madonna? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jennifer Aniston’s net worth in 2021 is an estimated $300 million. Color us impressed!

If you still can’t get enough of Friends, check out Friends Forever: The One About the Episodes, the only authorized guide with behind-the-scenes details for over 200 fan-favorite episodes. This 25th Anniversary edition is fully illustrated and includes tons of fun exclusives, like never-before-seen photos, interviews with show creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and interactives from the series itself. For example: You’ll finally see what’s on Joey’s fake resume vs. his real one and find out Chandler’s real job! Friends Forever: The One About the Episodes is available to purchase on Amazon or Bookshop.org.

Friends: The Reunion is available to stream on HBO Max on May 27, 2021.

