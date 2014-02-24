So Fetch: Jennifer Aniston May Star in ‘Mean Girls’ Spinoff

In a surprising clash of beloved fictional universes, “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston is reportedly in early talks to join the cast of “Mean Moms,” a planned adaptation of Rosalind Wiseman’s book Queen Bee Moms and Kingpin Dads directed by Betsy McCarthy-Miller. According to The Wrap, New Line Cinemas is hoping for a follow-up on the blockbuster success of Tina Fey’s 2004 comedy “Mean Girls,” which was based on Wiseman’s Queen Bees and Wannabes.

Both books are non-fiction self-help books designed to assist readers in navigating complex social hierarchies, whether it’s in the mean-girl world of high school cliques, or in the mean-mom world of hyper-competitive parenting. While not necessarily a typical place to find comedic inspiration, Queen Bees and Wannabes provided an excellent jumping-off point for talking about girl-on-girl drama, and obviously produced one of the most quotable movies ever.

The idea behind “Mean Moms” is that it would deal with similar themes to “Mean Girls,” but would focus on the super-tense social dynamics that can exist between parents. Think that weirdly competitive woman that has a really, really strong—almost violent—opinion on the hot-button issues at the PTO.



While the project hasn’t been given the official green light by New Line yet, the film would follow a small-town mom with two kids (to be played by Aniston) as she moves to a ritzy suburb and encounters a set of neighborhood parents seemingly obsessed with one-upping each other, presumably with hilarious consequences.

Given Aniston’s recent success with other New Line projects, like 2011’s “Horrible Bosses” and summer break-out hit “We Are the Millers,” we really hope she agrees to sign on for the mama-drama. Besides, we’ll have a lot of fun pretending that this is the (very) belated sequel to Rachel and Ross’ tempestuous relationship on “Friends.” What’s David Schwimmer doing these days anyway? Maybe a mash-up is in order.