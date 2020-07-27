Jennifer Aniston & Matt LeBlanc Used to Make Out in the ‘Friends’ Dressing Rooms, According to His Dad

Oh. My. God. Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc used to make out in the Friends dressing rooms, according to Matt’s dad. In a recent interview with OK! magazine, Matt’s dad, Paul LeBlanc, claimed that his son and Jen used to kiss on the set of Friends while she was allegedly still married to her then-husband Brad Pitt. (Both Jen and Matt have denied the claims.)

“[Matt] got on good with Jen. They would make out in the dressing rooms. He told me about it—it was when she was married to Brad Pitt,” Paul claimed to OK!

Paul continued, “[Matt] was as good looking as anyone in Hollywood. But he isn’t going to age well. It’s the high life—I’ll see him with his gut hanging over his belt. He’s not someone who keeps himself toned when he’s not in front of the cameras.”

This isn’t the first time that Matt’s dad has alleged a romantic relationship between him and Jen. In a 2015 interview with Star magazine, Paul also claimed that his son and Jen would hook up behind the scenes of Friends. “He had fun, that’s for sure,” he claimed at the time. “He even had a relationship with one of the girls…Jen. They would make out in the dressing rooms. He told me about it—it was when she was married to Brad Pitt.”

Matt and Jen, for their part, have denied any sexual relationship with each other. “It is absolutely 100 percent false!” Jen’s representative told HollywoodLife in 2015. “Jennifer has never had a romantic or sexual relationship with Matt LeBlanc.”

As fans remember, Jen and Matt’s characters on Friends, Rachel Green and Joey Tribbiani, had a romantic relationship in seasons 9 and 10. Jen was married to Brad from 2000 to 2005, while Matt was married to model Melissa McKnight from 2003 to 2006. Both Matt and Jen have talked about how they weren’t fans of Rachel and Joey’s romantic storyline at the end of the series.

“No! No, no,” Jen told Elle in 2017. “They tried! I think there was a moment when Joey and Rachel got together that maybe it could happened, but it didn’t. It was Ross and Rachel all the way. I really believe that if there’s an afterworld of Friends, they’re still thriving. Don’t you? I just don’t think Joey and Rachel could have made it. I think it was more physical than emotional with them. They were friends with benefits, and they left it at that.”

As for Paul’s claims about Jen and Matt’s secret snogs, many fans don’t buy Matt’s dad’s story given that he and his son have been estranged for several years. “My dad has been married eight, nine, 10 times,” Matt has said, according to a 2016 report by Express. “He was a ladies’ man. Now he’s old. I don’t talk to him. You can learn valuable lessons from unpleasant people, too.”

Matt also explained that he didn’t have relationship with his father until he was older. And while they were close as kids, the actor confirms that he doesn’t speak to his father now. “My dad wasn’t around when I was born and I only met him for the first time when I was eight,” Matt said at the time. “We had a good relationship when I was a kid.”