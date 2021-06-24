Jennifer Aniston Just Called Out a Male Actor Who Had an ‘Attitude’ on the ‘Friends’ Set

Putting him in his place. Jennifer Aniston recalled a male actor with an “attitude” on Friends until she and the rest of the cast showed him who was boss.

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, June 23, Aniston revealed there was a male Friends guest star who acted like he was “above” the show before later apologizing for his behavior.

“The funny thing is, that male did apologize about their behavior years later, and just said, ‘I was so nervous, to be honest, that I wasn’t on my best behavior,'” Aniston said.

She continued, “It was as if they were just too ‘above’ this, to be on a sitcom. And I remember when we were doing a network run-through, the network and the producers would just laugh. And this person would be like, ‘Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny.’ It was just like, ‘What are you doing here? Your attitude, this is not what we’re all about. This is a wonderful, warm place to be, and you’re coming into our home and just shitting on it.'”

When Stern joked if the actor was Tom Selleck, who played Dr. Richard Burke in Friends, Aniston joked that it was him. “It was Tom,” she said. “You just don’t know how cruel and unusual he is. … Tom has an angel’s halo over his head, it’s just a permanent halo over Tom’s head.”

Though Aniston didn’t confirm who the mystery guest star was, Friends has had several famous male actors make cameos in the show’s 10 seasons including Charlie Sheen, Ben Stiller, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and Bruce Willis.

Friends ran from 1994 to 2004 for 10 seasons on NBC. In May, HBO Max premiered a reunion special titled Friends: The Reunion with the main original six cast members: Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow. At the reunion, Aniston revealed that she and Schwimmer, who played love interests Rachel Green and Ross Geller, had crushes on each other at the start of the show.

In her interview with Stern, Aniston explained why she and Schwimmer never dated despite their feelings for each other. “We were in relationships, it was always never the right time. And it wouldn’t have worked,” she said. She continued, “The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel, and I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did. But no, we never, on my life — and Courteney and Lisa would know if it did because they would’ve heard about it. They can vouch for me.”

Friends: The Reunion is available to stream on HBO Max.

