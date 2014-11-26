Jennifer Aniston Makes Fun of Kim K. With Huge Inflatable Boobs

Jennifer Aniston seems to be quite fixated on Kim Kardashian lately, no? Last weekend, she quipped that she was the original butt-bearer, speaking of her slinky 2006 GQ cover, then on Tuesday Jen went on national television wearing a massive pair of inflatable boobs.

Jen stopped by “The Ellen Degeneres Show” and the host had her play a game called “Last Word,” but before they got started, Jen went backstage and emerged wearing a skin-tight red peplum jacket, stuffed oversized boobs.

“This is my version of the Kim K, but the forward one,” Aniston said seemingly out of nowhere, while doing a little shake around the stage.

Maybe she’s taking cues from her BFF Chelsea Handler, who’s a fan of making fun of the reality star while simultaneously making headlines of her own.