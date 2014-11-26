StyleCaster
Jennifer Aniston Makes Fun of Kim K. With Huge Inflatable Boobs

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

 

Jennifer Aniston seems to be quite fixated on Kim Kardashian lately, no? Last weekend, she quipped that she was the original butt-bearer, speaking of her slinky 2006 GQ cover, then on Tuesday Jen went on national television wearing a massive pair of inflatable boobs.

Jen stopped by “The Ellen Degeneres Show” and the host had her play a game called “Last Word,” but before they got started, Jen went backstage and emerged wearing a skin-tight red peplum jacket, stuffed oversized boobs.

“This is my version of the Kim K, but the forward one,” Aniston said seemingly out of nowhere, while doing a little shake around the stage.

Maybe she’s taking cues from her BFF Chelsea Handler, who’s a fan of making fun of the reality star while simultaneously making headlines of her own.

