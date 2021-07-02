Jennifer Aniston Has a Look-Alike on TikTok & Her Impression of Her Is Spot-On

TikTok users can’t stop talking about this Jennifer Aniston look-alike. The woman, whose real name is Lisa Tranel, posted a clip on her TikTok account @she_plusthree on June 30 impersonating the Friends actress—and honestly, we almost thought it was Jen herself!

In her TikTok, Tranel decided to lip-synch to a famous quote by Aniston’s character on Friends. “I wanna quit, but then I think I should stick it out,” Tranel says, mouthing along to a scene from the 1997 Friends episode “The One Where Chandler Can’t Remember Which Sister. Tranel continued, “But then I think, why would a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it’s remotely related to the field they’re interested in?” An important question, indeed. But what’s even more important is just how impressive Tranel’s impression of Rachel Green—a.k.a. Aniston—really is.

Since Tranel shared the post on June 30, it has garnered over 2.5 million views. Social media users are still commenting on the post in droves, with one writing, “I actually thought it was Jennifer Aniston. Wow.” That comment received over 63,000 likes alone, so it seems we can safely agree that Tranel is Jen Aniston’s long-lost twin! If you don’t believe us, take a look at her TikTok and find out for yourself:

While it’s not clear if Aniston, 52, has seen Tranel’s impression, we have a feeling she would appreciate it. The actress starred as Rachel Green on the NBC sitcom for 10 seasons, earning her an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and a Golden Globe for best television actress in a musical/comedy series over the course of her Friends career. Since then, the Morning Show lead has gone on to star in dozens of films and television series—but she’s always proud to go back to where it all began for her.

In May 2021, Aniston and her former Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry all reunited for HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion special. Following the reunion, Aniston revealed to CBS anchor Gayle King that revisiting the show and its set “was a sucker punch in the heart.”

“It was for all of us, I think,” she told King during an episode of Gayle King in the House on SiriusXM. “Even Courteney [Cox] we got tears out of! And I don’t even know—she’s so, you know, not emotional.”

Friends: The Reunion is available to stream on HBO Max. Here’s how to watch it for free.

