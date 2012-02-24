Jennifer Aniston Likes Her Man’s “Serial Killer” Looks

While to many a mere glimpse of Justin Theroux is enough to send people into heat, his girlfriend Jennifer Aniston didn’t always feel this way. In fact, when they initially met on the set of Tropic Thunder back in 2007, he came off as less of a dreamboat — and more of aJeffrey Dahmer doppelgnger.

“I met Justin about five years ago and I thought he was so sweet and very nice,” she told PopSugar. “But I remember thinking he was very dark. At first you think he could be like a serial killer, but he’s actually the nicest person in the world.”

Even though I think Justin is gorgeous and the perfect fit for Jen, I can’t help but know exactly what she’s talking about. Justin’s style certainly plays into the whole “serial killer” thing too — he’s rarely seen not wearing black and there’s just something about his eyes …

Regardless, the two are very much in love now, as they proved on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Justin admitted that Jen is completely obsessed with his breakdancing moves, and he even did a small set for the talk show host. Watch it below and swoon.