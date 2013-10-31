ThrowbackThursday: See a 22-Year-Old Jennifer Aniston in Horror Flick ‘Leprechaun’

In today’s special Halloween edition of #ThrowbackThursday, we’re taking a special look back at Jennifer Aniston in her first-ever role in a feature film: Tory Reding in the 1993 sci-fi horror flick “Leprechaun.”
The movie, which Aniston shot when she was just 22 years old, tells the story of “an evil, sadistic Leprechaun who goes on a killing rampage in search of his beloved pot of gold.” Aniston’s keynote line? “That thing is a leprechaun and we’ve gotta find a way to stop it!” Touché, Jen. Touché.
Fun factoid: the at-home version of “Leprechaun” has sold less than 100,000 copies. Obviously, Aniston has come a long way from that first movie role, winning the hearts of TV lovers everywhere as Rachel on “Friends,” before going on to a solid career in the romantic comedy-farce genre, with starring roles in flicks like “The Break Up,” “Along Came Polly,” and “Horrible Bosses.”
Not to mention: the 44-year-old Sherman Oaks native looks better than ever, and is raking in the cash for her promotional partnerships with Smart Water and Aveeno, among others.
Happy Halloween to all stars who had beginnings as humble as Aniston!