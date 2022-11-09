Jennifer Aniston Just Responded to Rumors Brad Pitt ‘Left’ Her Because She ‘Wouldn’t Give Him a Kid’

Seeking the truth. After her revealing Allure cover profile, many people are asking: Will Jennifer Aniston have kids? The Morning Show star opened up about if she wants kids and the media backlash she endured when she was married to Brad Pitt.

In a very vulnerable interview, Jennifer addressed how she felt when rumors kept on swirling if she wanted to get pregnant or not. “I’d gone through really hard shit, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be,” she told the magazine. “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road.” She talked about her multiple attempts to have a baby, and how the time was especially “hard.” “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’” However, she particularly had a problem with the media and the ongoing “narrative that I was just selfish.” She continued, “I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

The husband in question is none other than Brad Pitt. Jennifer and Brad were married from 2000 to 2005 in a highly publicized relationship. The pair met in 1994 but didn’t date until 1998 when they were set up by their agents. The pair announced their separation in a joint statement released before the finale of Friends in 2004. “We would like to announce that after seven years together, we have decided to formally separate,” their statement read. “For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration. We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another. We ask in advance for your kindness and sensitivity in the coming months.”

Jennifer expressed her resentment towards the media’s obsession with her and other women becoming pregnant. “I got so frustrated. Hence that op-ed I wrote [for The Huffington Post in 2016],” she recalled. “I was like, ‘I’ve just got to write this because it’s so maddening and I’m not superhuman to the point where I can’t let it penetrate and hurt.’ On if she regrets not having a child, she said, “I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.’” And Jennifer is absolutely thriving in her current life. “I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s. We needed to stop saying bad shit to ourselves.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.