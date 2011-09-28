Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux’s PDA For Terry Richardson

Terry Richardon‘s “diary” is the best place to view celebrity candids. I personally love it because when I least expect it, I’ll log on and see awesome and sometimes weird photographs of my favorite stars, usually including my childhood crush Jordan Catalano (oops, sorry — I think he goes by Jared Leto now?). Case in point: Just last week he posted ridiculous shots of Lindsay Lohan vamping it up in phone booths outside of Japanese restaurant Omen in SoHo. (As a side note, I’m pretty sure Terry takes everyone to Omen.)

Anyway, a couple months ago, some adorable pictures of Jennifer Aniston and boyfriend Justin Theroux appeared on his site prompting a tabloid media frenzy. While they had been recentlyconfirmed as a couple, this really sealed the deal. Yesterday, he posted some more shots of the duo, who seem to be more in love than ever.

I know this is a controversial opinion and has prompted many a debate throughout my life (and the StyleCaster offices), but I am a diehard Jennifer Aniston fan. All I want is for my girl to be happy, and it seems like Justin is doing just that. A free spirit like Jen needs a guy who can rock a leather jacket and dirty hair and still look really, really hot.

Take a look at the gallery above for what feels like a window into their relationship. Terry may be a a little weird at times, but the guy can take a damn good picture.