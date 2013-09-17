Jennifer Aniston Wouldn’t Allow Justin Theroux’s STD Art Collection in Their New Mansion

Relationships are all about compromise—especially when you’re taking things to the next level. Such is the case for Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, who have been engaged since August 2012 and recently moved in together to a completely renovated $21 million Bel Air mansion. When it came time to decorate, they agreed on most things, but there was a major dividing factor: His prized pieces of STD art. Yes, really.

Theroux told GQ (he is the mag’s dapper October cover boy) that despite his passion for the burgeoning art collection, his 44-year-old future wife didn’t see the beauty he sees in his “syphilis throats.” “I have these beautiful wax-museum pieces—handmade, from the 1800s—from a museum of curiosities,” he explained. “They’re just these open mouths, with tongues, and in the throats are different stages, labeled, of syphilis and gonorrhea and whatever.”

Given Aniston’s style seems to be far more minimalist and consistent (hello, she’s been wearing black Valentino dresses on every red carpet for the past 15 years), we can certainly understand why she wasn’t up for his quirky artistic tastes in the palatial pad.

Luckily, she didn’t make him ditch them completely. “Those definitely found a great place in my office in L.A.,” he admitted. “They weren’t going to be above the fireplace anytime soon.”

What do you think—should Jen have let Justin keep them in the house—it’s not like they don’t have the space—or is STD art way too gross?