Jennifer Aniston Has Already Dealt With FOMO & An Ex Reaching Out On Instagram

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram and basically broke the internet. But Aniston’s relationship with Instagram has been hot and cold so far. Aniston has experienced Friends FOMO & exes reaching out—eek! She started her feed off with a bang—a selfie with the entire cast of Friends. Legendary. Within hours she had millions of followers and the number keeps growing. SHe’s up to 18.8 million followers just in case you were curious. In the midst of joining the social media platform, she’s also killing it as on-screen talent in Apple+’s The Morning Show. She has been rocking some stellar looks on red carpets and her friendship with co-star Reese Witherspoon is basically all anyone can talk about. (Sorry Ellen Degeneres—looks like Reese may actually be closer to Jen after all! LOL).

All that said, Instagram, as we all know too well, comes with pros and cons. And Aniston faced the raw, harsh reality of FOMO earlier this week. Aniston’s former co-star, Courtney Cox, shared a photo from a lunch date she had with her former on-screen husband, Matthew Perry. Basically, it was a Friends reunion for Monica and Chandler. But um…where was everyone else? And how did the other Friends cast members feel about being left out? Well, Aniston made her (fake) anger known right away.

As she walked the red carpet for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Award in Beverly Hills last night, Aniston got a little feisty. Entertainment Tonight asked her about the Friends reunion lunch that she wasn’t a part of and Aniston quipped, “I know! How come we don’t get invited to that?” Fortunately, it was definitely all in good fun. In fact, the girls from Friends had their own little reunion that very night. Cox and Lisa Kudrow attended the SAG-AFTRA event in support of their sweet friend. Aw.

Aniston even went on to talk about how special and important their life-long support and love has been for her. “It’s incredible,” she said of their attendance that evening. “It’s like having your family stand right behind you, because these things are a little nerve wrecking.”

(Also just a side note but we’d LOVE to know all of these women’s beauty secrets because it’s been over two decades since Friends and they’ve only gotten better looking. Ugh #goals.)

Checkout Cox’s Instagram with Perry…both of them are looking great! And their Friends co-stars were right there in the comment section to show that continued love and support. “Guess who I had lunch with today….I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends,” Cox captioned the photo.

Aniston commented her true feelings saying, “MATTY ❤️❤️❤️ I LOVE YOU, GUYS.” Kudrow followed that up with her own outpouring of love writing, “Lucky lucky. #beautiful people.” Beautiful people, indeed—inside and out.

Speaking of Instagram…Aniston has quickly been welcomed into a whole new world of expressing your feelings on the Internet for the world to see. Her ex-husband, Justin Theroux, tagged the Just Go With It actress in an emotional post on Insta. But don’t worry—it’s not quite what you’re thinking. It didn’t have anything to do with the two of them, except that they once shared dogs together. Allow us to explain. On Thursday, Theroux shared a post about animal rescue and tagged his ex-wife in what was essentially a PSA for dogs needing homes.

“KUMA had a rough day…,” the actor wrote, referencing his dog in the caption. The photo album he shared consists of a whole lot of dogs who are currently looking for forever homes. *Cue the tears.* “We were working in Ventura and wouldn’t you know it? We just HAPPENED to be RIGHT NEXT to @vcanimalservices,” he continued. “KUMA had a feeling there might be some amazing puppies in there SO, we went over to meet some of them… and the human SAINTS that take care of them.” Theroux went on to give the dogs specific shoutouts, sharing their stories and referencing the Ventura County Animal Services, which takes in about 12,000 animals per year.

So how does this connect to Jen, you’re wondering? Well! Theroux gave two specific shoutouts in his post—one to Instagram queen and fellow pet-lover Selena Gomez, and one to (you guessed it!) his ex-wife. “Yep, now that you’re on here, your gonna get this a lot too ☺️),” Theroux wrote to Aniston. While she has yet to comment on the post, Aniston did throw a heart (AKA a like) at the photo.

FYI—Aniston doesn’t follow Theroux on Insta but he follows her. Is that awkward? Tabboo? Who knows? The rules of following or unfollowing someone after you’ve dated are complicated. But it looks like Aniston is handling it the best she can. She certainly knows how to use it for promotion! (And she looks ~flawless~ while doing it).