Jennifer Aniston Has A BF, Hailey Clauson Goes Victorian

Miuccia Prada single handedly made $14 million last year. I think she deserves it! (WWD)

Lindsey Wixson is very maternal: I remember my grandma teaching me how to make a pie and how to make fudge pecan pie is very Kansas. Maybe Ill do a cooking show? Ill be like, Bam! #cute. (Stylefile)

A model sued Estee Lauder for making her look older. I’d sue for that too. (Styelite)

Hailey Clauson looks kind of crazy, kind of pre-Civil War, shot by by Sebastian Kim for Numro #124. (FGR)

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are making their whirlwind romance public! Go Ansiton! (Hollywood Life)

This is my favorite new website. (MyDaguerreotypeBoyfriend)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @BarneysNY My new ruby red “slippers” aka Louboutins! http://bit.ly/ia5VO5 #luckygirl

RT @fuggirls PS: We’re giving away copies of Sweet Valley Confidential AND Under a Starlet Sky today! gofugyourself.com/freaky-fug-fri I want it!

RT @WmagJane I am drunk in a sea of Fall makeup. Color predictions? Red & dk brown lips, muted nails, granite lids and LOTS of PRE-makeup prep smoothers. So much info in one tweet!

RT @TeenVogue Teen Vogue The adorable new ad for Marc Jacobs’ Oh, Lola! fragrance starring Dakota Fanning is out! What do you think of it? http://ow.ly/59Fph Adorable!