Links to Click: Jennifer Aniston Chopped Her ‘Do, The Tights-Wearing Cat, More

The great wide world of the Internet gave us the salacious, the glamorous, and the truly weird today. Check it all out below!

1. Jennifer Aniston’s hair is currently the shortest we’ve ever seen it. See the photos here! [Daily Makeover]

2. There’s now a Tumblr called “Meowfit” and it’s a cat who loves wearing tights. All kinds of tights. [Tumblr]

3. We’re dying over this Mongolian lamb pouf (read: fancy bean bag chair), which we want to add to our bedroom seating repertoire immediately. [The Vivant]

4. Lady Gaga’s album “ARTPOP” is now streaming on iTunes Radio, a week before its official release. [iTunes]

5. Always wanted the big, doe-eyed look? Here are makeup tricks you can use to fake having big eyes. [Beauty High]

6. Oprah is rocking a custom crimson Vera Wang gown (made from 160 yards of fabric) on the cover of the latest issue of “O,” and she looks awesome. [The Cut]

7. J.Crew is about to start airing its first-ever national television ad! [BuzzFeed]

8. M.I.A.’s new album “Matangi” is out today, and it’s already receiving stellar reviews. Listen here! [Spotify]