Links To Click: Jennifer Aniston’s Wedding Hair, Kate Middleton’s Last Official Maternity Look, More

1. Jennifer Aniston revealed her likely choice for her wedding day hair. Get ready for “maybe had a romp” hair to become a thing. [Marie Claire]

2. The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for her last official appearance as a pregnant lady, and the coat she wore is already sold out. [InStyle]

3. Going somewhere fun this summer? Here are 101 amazing travel tips you need to read before jetting off! [The Vivant]

4. It’s official! Madonna tapped Rita Ora to be the next face of her fashion line, Material Girl. [Instagram]

5. Find out how to get Nicole Richie’s unforgettable burgundy lip from the Met Gala. [Beauty High]

6. Shoe maven Tabitha Simmons has teamed up with TOMS for a line of women’s and children’s shoes. [WWD]

7. What does this mean for Betty? January Jones got shaggy bangs. [People]

8. From top knots to loose buns, 10 easy-to-replicate casual updos. [Daily Makeover]

