Jennifer Aniston Goes Nude (Again!) For Fragrance Launch

Photo: Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston stirred the “older woman” pot when she recently posed nude (with a strategically wrapped blanket, naturally) for her new fragrance Lolavie (or is ‘Jennifer Aniston’ the perfume?). But in case you were of the variety who had their doubts that the 41-year old Friends star was classically sexy, Aniston was out to prove you wrong.



Photo: Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images

The actress went nude (again!), this time swapping the blanket for a Valentino Pre-Fall 2010 strapless mini with knot detail for the Lolavie fragrance launch at Harrod’s in London last night. To hammer the nude theme home, Jennifer also opted for nude strappy sandals with a slim, elegant heel. Per usual, the golden girl’s blond locks were in fine form they don’t call it a signature look for nothing and despite overdosing on nude, nude, nude we’re fairly sure that the Brit crowd was sufficiently wowed by those toned gams and healthy California glow.

What do you think of Jen’s look? Amazing for an over-the-hill beauty or should she start dressing her age? Let us know in the comments!

