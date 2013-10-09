Jennifer Aniston Admits To Missing ‘Friends’ And Wanting To Do A Reunion Show

On Monday, Jennifer Aniston stepped out to support James Burrows, the director of her wildly successful ’90s sitcom “Friends,”who was being honored for his achievements.

The 44-year-old star lovingly referred to Burrows as “poppa”, and said she enjoyed working on the show so much she “would honestly go back to it if we could,’ but then added, ‘I don’t think anyone would want to see it.’ When moderator Pete Hammon said he would like to see a reunion of the show, she said, “I know, I do too.” So do we Jen, so do we.

Wearing a chic double-breasted pinstripe suit, black suede pumps, and the prescription glasses she occasionally breaks out, Aniston told the audience she got cast as Rachel Green despite being on a CBS series at the time. “I had to sit out during cast photos,’ she explained because her deal for “Friends” wasn’t finalized yet. “They didn’t know if I would still be playing Rachel or not.” Thankfully, it all worked out.

With her gigantic engagement ring from fiancé Justin Theroux in full view, Aniston said “Friends” was “one of the most energizing experiences to date. The energy of an audience, that is sort of opening night jitters of every Friday night or Tuesday night and not knowing what was going to happen” is what she misses more than anything.

Meanwhile, Burrows recounted the time he flew all six cast members to Las Vegas on a private jet before the show aired and told them to say goodbye to their anonymity. Though the actors all wanted to gamble, Burrows laughed as he remembered none of them had any money. “It was so fancy,” giggled Jennifer, who had never been on a personal plane before.

The “Wanderlust” actress said the cast was still friends and hang out, and walked off the stage after telling Burrows, “I love you Poppa”.

With a few exceptions, Aniston hasn’t been in too many good movies since “Friends” went off the air in 2004 after ten seasons, so we can’t blame the star for being nostalgic.