Jennifer Aniston Just Made A Surprise Appearance at the Daytime Emmys To Honor Her Dad John

Touching. Jennifer Aniston’s Emmys appearance was so sweet. The Friends star awarded her father and Days of Our Lives star, John Aniston, with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24, 2022.

John’s co-star on the longtime daytime TV show Suzanne Rogers made a brief introduction before giving the spotlight to Jennifer. In a remote video appearance, Jennifer highlighted her father’s long career in the entertainment business. “This is truly a special moment for me,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it’s also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad. For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world. His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement.”

John plays Victor Kiriakis in the long-running soap opera. He originated the role in 1985 and still continues to play the role to this day. John was not able to attend the event, and Suzanne Rogers accepted the award on his behalf. Days of Our Lives co-star Eric Martsolf raved about John’s acting skills and his own personal viewpoint on acting to ET on June 24, 2022. “John Aniston is my grandfather on Days of Our Lives. He’s receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award [at this year’s Daytime Emmys]. He said the coolest thing to me. I had one of those days where I was b—ing about the amount of time that we were on set. I was just having one of those days, like, ‘Oh, we have a lot to do today, John.’ And he’s like, ‘Beats working for a living.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, you’re right!’ He’s never viewed what he does over there at that studio as work. It’s play, and if you can get a check while playing for a living, you run out of reasons to leave that environment… I thought I would do soaps for a year, but I genuinely ran out of reasons to leave.”