Jennifer Aniston Just Revealed if She Ever ‘Banged’ David Schwimmer While Working on ‘Friends’

Although they’ve sworn in the past that they never dated while working on Friends, plenty of fans have still always wondered if Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had sex. Can you blame them? After all, Aniston and Schwimmer’s on-screen chemistry as Rachel and Ross was always off the charts!

Well, it looks like we finally may have our answer. Aniston, 52, revealed whether or not she actually ever “banged” her longtime co-star during an episode of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, June 22, according to Us Weekly. “I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened, but no,” the Morning Show actress admitted. “We were in relationships, and it was always never the right time. It wouldn’t have worked.” But that doesn’t mean any real feelings weren’t involved.

Aniston went on to note how she and Schwimmer, 54, put all of those emotions into their characters on Friends—which, of course, explains all that palpable chemistry. “The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel. I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did,” the actress explained, before swearing once again that she and the American Crime alum never slept together. “We never [did], on my life,” she told host Howard Stern. “And [Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow] would know [if we did] because they would’ve heard about it. They can vouch for me.”

This isn’t the first time Aniston is opening up about her and Schwimmer’s feelings for each other. During HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion, which premiered on Thursday, May 27, the pair admitted that they had a huge “crush” on each other. “The first season, I had a major crush on Jen,” Schwimmer revealed during the special. Aniston even confirmed that the crush wasn’t one-sided: “It was reciprocated,” she added.

“At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing [in the night], because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary,” Schwimmer continued, echoing Aniston’s recent interview with Stern. “We respected that.”

Still, Schwimmer and Aniston joked that their crush must have been very obvious to their castmates. “I’m thinking, ‘How did not everyone know we were crushing on each other?’” Schwimmer said, to which their co-stars Matthew Perry (Chandler) and Courteney Cox (Monica) revealed that they definitely knew about Aniston and Schwimmer’s feelings for one another. “How great, though, ultimately, because if you had and it didn’t work out it would have probably not been as great,” Cox said, and honestly, we get it! Ross and Rachel will forever go down as one of the most iconic sitcom romances yet all thanks to one serious crush!

Friends: The Reunion is available to stream on HBO Max.

