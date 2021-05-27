Jennifer Aniston & David Schwimmer Just Confirmed Their Crush on Each Other & OMG Finally

Fans around the world have always wondered if Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dated given how palpable their on-screen chemistry was on the set of Friends as Ross and Rachel. Well, all these years later, we’re finally finding out the truth.

Aniston, 52 and Schwimmer, 54, admitted during HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion that they really did share some real-life chemistry outside of the show. “The first season, I had a major crush on Jen,” Schwimmer admitted during the special, which premiered on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27. According to Aniston, the crush wasn’t one-sided: “It was reciprocated,” she added. Obviously, this comes as a huge confirmation for Friends fans—the affection was real! But did they ever act on it?

“At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing [in the night], because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary,” Schwimmer said. “We respected that.” During their early seasons of Friends, Aniston was linked to actors like the late Daniel McDonald and Tate Donavan, whereas Schwimmer dated “Torn” singer Natalie Imbruglia. Aniston later went on to date and get married to Friends guest star, Brad Pitt, in 2000.

Schwimmer and Aniston joked, however, that their crush for each other must have been very obvious to their castmates “I’m thinking, ‘How did not everyone know we were crushing on each other?'” Schwimmer said, to which their co-stars Matthew Perry (Chandler) and Courteney Cox (Monica) revealed that they definitely knew about Aniston and Schwimmer’s feelings for one another.

“How great, though, ultimately, because if you had and it didn’t work out it would have probably not been as great,” Cox said of her co-stars’ crushes. As Aniston explained, “We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel,” which made for one of the most iconic will-they, won’t-they romances in TV history.

Friends: The Reunion is available to stream on HBO Max on May 27, 2021.

