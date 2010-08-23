Jennifer Aniston And Courtney Cox TV Reunion, Grace Coddington Pens Autobiography

Courtney Cox and Jennifer Aniston. Photo: Lester Cohen, WireImage



Courtney Cox and Jennifer Aniston will reunite on TV! The latter is said to be doing a guest appearance on the unfortunately named Cougar Town this fall. (Just Jared)

Kate Moss has been spotted walking the streets of London with her BF Jamie Hince, sporting what look to be weddings bands. Does that mean a bunch of fashion bloggers are going to follow suit? (Catwalk Queen)

Fashion stylist and all around intriguing lady Grace Coddington of Vogue is penning a memoir. We hope it includes pictures! (Fashionista)

Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift favorite Stoney Clover Lane, a bracelet collection started by two teens, designed a style in honor of the 5th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina with 25 percent of the proceeds being donated to the St. Bernard Project for rebuilding New Orleans. (Stoney Clover Lane)



Apparently H&M is basically a training ground for new Swedish designers. If the economy stays down, does that mean a full on fashion school grad exodus to Stockholm? (Style File)

Crystal Renn models in a Chanel ad marketing the brand’s new SoHo NYC store, which features just her face and neck lovely for her because she’s beautiful and it’s not just about the booty people. (Styleite)



Carolina Herrera will be the recipient of the “Mercedes-Benz Presents” title this year. Lady deserves all the laurels she gets. (NY Fashion Week)

RT @heidimount I love rainy days. It gives me an excuse to finish all the little projects I started in my apartment

We think rainy days are for missed True Blood episodes, but we like the industriousness Heidi.

RT @ gerihirsch HOW TO: Undo “Send” in Gmail mashable.com/2010/08/22/how via @mashable

Perfect instructions for those prone to EUI (Emailing Under the Influence)

RT @NARSissist The (very matte) icing on the cake at @stylecaster http://twitpic.com/2hia5a

Love us some Twitter shout-outs.





RT @LouisVuitton_US Out magazine features Louis Vuitton in an exclusive 8 page spread. See a sneak peak here! http://twitpic.com/2hi51m

A super sexy sneak peek…



RT @dkny On this faux Fall day, I have busted out pointy toe kitten heel slingbacks. Yup folks….they’re back & I officially feel like an elf.

That’s why that is one trend we shall not be partaking in.

#Five-inchPlatforms4Life.