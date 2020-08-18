Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Are Reuniting For a New Project 15 Years After Their Divorce

Jen and Brad are back. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will reunite for a Fast Times table read 15 years after their divorce. The exes will reunite on Friday, August 21, for a virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, a 1982 teen rom-com starring Sean Penn and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Along with Pitt and Aniston, the virtual reading will also include other A-list stars, such as Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, Dane Cook, Shia Labeouf and Henry Golding. The virtual reading, which celebrates Fast Times at Ridgemont High‘s 38th anniversary in August, will streamed on Facebook Live and TikTok on August 21. The event will also serve as a fundraiser for two nonprofits: CORE, which provides emergency relief amid the current health crisis, and REFORM Alliance, an organization that fights for criminal justice reform.

The virtual reading also comes after Pitt and Aniston’s reunion in January 2020 at the 26th Screen Actor Guild Awards, where they were seen holding hands backstage. Pitt was also photographed watching Aniston’s speech backstage as his ex-wife won an award for her role in AppleTV+’s The Morning Show.

Though fans hoped for a romantic reunion between the exes—who were married from 2000 to 20005—a source told Us Weekly at in February that Pitt and Aniston thought the reaction to their SAG Awards reunion was “hysterical.” “They actually think it’s hysterical that fans are so obsessed with them getting back together,” the insider said. “Jen is having the time of her life right now. She’s satisfied with her work and personal life.”

News of Pitt and Aniston’s reunion for the Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read also comes amid the Curious Case of Benjamin Button star’s heated divorce with his other ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, whom he started dating a year after his split from Aniston. In August, Jolie delayed her and Pitt’s divorce after she asked for the judge overseeing their case, Judge John Ouderkirk, to be removed because of the court official’s past relationship with Pitt’s attorney. “It doesn’t matter if Judge Ouderkirk is actually biased. Under California law disqualification is required so long as a person aware of the facts ‘might reasonably entertain a doubt’ about Judge Ouderkirk’s ability to remain impartial,” Jolie’s attorneys claimed, according to court documents.

Pitt’s legal team, however, fought back, claiming that Jolie’s decision to ask for a new judge and delay their divorce would “hurt” their children. Pitt and Jolie—who were married from 2014 to 2016—share six kids: John, 14, Vivienne, 12, Maddox, 19, Zahara, 15, Knox, 12, and Pax, 16. “Jolie’s abrupt cry of judicial bias reeks of bad faith and desperation, not to mention careless disregard for the procedural rules intended to root out legitimately conflicted judicial officers,” Pitt’s attorneys claimed, according to legal documents.

The Fight Club star’s attorneys went on to add, “The individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues. Jolie’s motion should therefore be denied.”