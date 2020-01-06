Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Arrived at the Golden Globes at the Same Time & We’re Freaking Out

Scroll To See More Images

It’s the 2000s all over again. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt arrived at the 2020 Golden Globes at the same time, and the internet is freaking out over whether they attended together. If Brad and Jen did reunite, it would’ve been their first time in public together since their divorce in 2005.

Jen and Brad both arrived at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, about half an hour before the 77th annual Golden Globes started on Sunday, Jan. 5. The Friends alum wore a classic, sleeveless black dress by Dior Haute Couture with a small train. Her ex-husband also kept it simple with a black tuxedo and shades, which he paired with a mane of thick blonde hair. As for if the former couple attended the Golden Globes together, we don’t know for sure. What we do know is that fans are going crazy over the idea of the two possibly reuniting.

“O-M-G. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt on red carpet. I REPEAT. Jen and Brad on red carpet. At. The. Same. Time! #GoldenGlobes,” one user tweeted.

Another wrote, “The internet will literally break and shatter if #JenniferAniston and #bradpitt share a selfie of themselves at the #GoldenGlobesAwards on Instagram. Do it!!”

One Twitter user criticized fans who assumed that Aniston dressed well at the Golden Globes to impress her ex. “I really need people to stop saying that she’s dressed tonight to impress Brad Pitt. That’s over and she doesn’t need to go back to that cheater. #JenniferAniston #GoldenGlobes,” the user wrote.

Both Brad and Jen are nominated at the 71st annual Golden Globes. Aniston is nominated in the Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama category for her role as Alex Levy in AppleTV+’s new series The Morning Show. (Her castmate Reese Witherspoon is also nominated in the same category.) Pitt, on the other hand, is nominated on the film side. The actor is up for the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture category for his role as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Pitt and Aniston split in January 2005 after five years of marriage. After their divorce, both went on to marry other actors. Pitt, who started dating Angelina Jolie soon after his split from Aniston, married the Oscar winner in 2014. The couple—who share kids Shiloh, 13, Vivienne, 11, Pax, 16, Maddox, 18, Zahara, 14, and Knox, 11—divorced in 2016. Aniston, for her part, was married to Leftovers star Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017.

If Brad and Jen’s reunion may seem random, it’s not. Years after their divorce in 2005, which led to rumors that Pitt had cheated on Aniston with Jolie on the set of their film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” Brad and Jen reconnected. One of their first reunions was in February 2018 when Pitt attended Aniston’s 50th birthday. The actor was also a guest at his ex-wife’s holiday party in December 2019.

A source told Us Weekly last month that Pitt and Aniston reconnected after they hashed out their drama about Jolie. A reason Brad and Jen get along so well now is that they’ve agreed to bury the past and not analyze what went wrong,” the insider said. “They’re both looking forward, not back.”

The source continued, “He’s taken responsibility. He’s tried to make amends. He didn’t realize the magnitude of the hurt he caused Jen at the time. He was so swept up in Angelina Jolie, he couldn’t see outside that tunnel.”

As for if they’ll ever get back together, the insider added that the couple will always have love for each other but are simply friends now.

“They’ve always cared about each other, and they think fondly of their time together,” the insider said. “For Jen, seeing Brad is like seeing a dear old friend again. They have a real bond.”

Regardless of where the couple stands today, we’re glad to see they have enough of an amicable relationship to celebrate each other’s accomplishments at the Golden Globes.