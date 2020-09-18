Jennifer Aniston Called Brad Pitt ‘So Sexy’ During a Table Read & We’re Blushing

Something there? Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt flirted during their Fast Times table read, and it feels like we’re back in the 2000s. Pitt and Aniston, who divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage, reunited for a virtual reading of the 1982 film Fast Times at Ridgemont High on September 17.

The table read—which also included Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia Labeouf and Sean Penn (who starred in the original Fast Times movie)—was narrated by Morgan Freeman, who started a scene by narrating how Pitt’s character (also named Brad) was “jacking off” to Aniston’s character (Linda) in a dream. As Freeman narrated the scene, the camera panned to McConaughey, Penn and Roberts’ faces, as they were trying to hold in their laughs.

“[Linda’s] breasts seem even bigger than usual. Her nipples are hard,” Freeman read in a serious tone. After Freeman read the narration, it was time for Aniston to read her line amid Brad’s vivid fantasy. “Hi Brad. You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you’re so sexy. Will you come to me?” she said, which led Pitt to smile.

However, the Fast Times table read, which was live streamed on Dane Cook’s Feelin’ A-Live on Facebook, TikTok and LiveXLive, isn’t the first time Pitt and Aniston have reunited since their divorce. News broke that the couple was friends again in February 2019 when Pitt attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party.

The couple reunited again in January 2020 when they both attended the 2020 Golden Globes. As he accepted his Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pitt joked about rumors that he and Aniston were dating. “I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because anyone I stand next to, they say I’m dating them. Just real awkward,” he said, as the camera panned to Aniston who let out a big laugh. On the red carpet before the Golden Globes, Pitt also responded to rumors he was dating Aniston by confirming that the two were just friends.

However, the dating rumors continued at the SAG Awards in February 2020, where they were seen holding hands for a split second backstage. Cameras also caught Pitt watching his ex-wife accept an award for her role on AppleTV+’s The Morning Show. Pitt seemed to squash any hope of a reunion with Aniston in August, however, when he was photographed kissing his new girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski. Sorry to disappoint, Jen and Brad fans.